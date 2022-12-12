Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper awarded as largest foreign investment in the Riau province

PANGKALAN KERINCI, Indonesia, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PT. Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (“PT. RAPP“), the operating arm of the leading sustainable fibre and product producer Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (“APRIL“), a member of the Singapore-headquartered Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, has received an award for the largest foreign investment in the Riau Province in Indonesia, for the January to September period in 2022.

PT. RAPP has emerged as Riau’s largest foreign investment with a total investment of IDR 33.4 trillion this year, and has previously received the same award back in 2021. Mulia Nauli, Director of PT.RAPP, received the award from the Governor of Riau (“Gubri“) Syamsuar at the awards ceremony held at the Dang Merdu Tower of Bank Riau Kepri Syariah.

Mulia shared that PT. RAPP is committed to investing in the Riau region not only for its own business interest but also for the purpose of supporting the work of the Riau Provincial Government in developing the Riau economy. In addition, this dovetails with Indonesia President Jokowi’s call for companies to support the development of Indonesia’s economy, nationally and regionally, through their investments.

Under its investment in Riau, PT. RAPP has established new programs to develop paper board manufacturing facilities to produce sustainable material for packaging paper board products that are more environmentally friendly for the domestic and international markets. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in industry demand in the market for packaging paper and there is also an increasing awareness and shift among consumers towards using environmentally friendly products.

Mulia expressed his gratitude to the Riau Provincial Government, in particular Governor Syamsuar and the Pelalawan Regency Government for the opportunity to collaborate and for their support of PT. RAPP’s paper board manufacturing investment programme. He added that the collaboration has given the PT. RAPP a chance to contribute towards the welfare of the community through its programmes, which complements community welfare programmes conducted by the local government.

For the current and following five years, the government’s community welfare programme is focussed on stunting reduction, enhancing education, and alleviating extreme poverty, and PT. RAPP’s programmes will support the government in achieving these objectives.

Governor Syamsuar congratulated PT. RAPP for leading companies in investment and supporting community welfare, as well as highlighted the importance of private sector support both at a national and regional level to drive development.

In 2020, APRIL launched APRIL 2030, a set of clear targets and commitments on sustainability centred around the pillars of Climate Positive, Thriving Landscapes, Inclusive Progress and Sustainable Growth. Under the scope of Inclusive Progress which supports community welfare, it aims to attain zero extreme poverty within a 50km radius of its operations, achieve a 50% reduction in stunting rate among the local communities, and promote quality education and healthcare access.

About APRIL

APRIL Group is a leading producer of fibre, pulp and paper with plantations and manufacturing operations in Riau Province, Indonesia. We are committed to sustainability in our business and in the broader landscapes where we operate. Under our production-protection model, we adopted a unique 1- for-1 goal where we aim to conserve one hectare of forest for every hectare of plantation, and currently conserve and restore approximately 360,200 hectares of forests, including the largest peatland restoration project in Indonesia.

For more information, visit www.aprilasia.com and follow APRIL on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/april