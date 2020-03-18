Ribbon’s Intelligent Edge Solutions Certified for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Voice Calling Capabilities

WESTFORD, Mass., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that its market-leading Intelligent Edge multi-service business gateways (MSBGs), which include the EdgeMarc 2900, 4800 , 6000 and 7000 series, have all been certified for Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams is a popular unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) platform that combines workplace collaboration capabilities, such as chat, video meetings and application integration. Ribbon is among only a select number of vendors whose SBCs are officially certified for Microsoft Phone System Direct Routing, a service that connects Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) or legacy networks and endpoints to voice calling in Microsoft Teams to integrate voice services and enhance security. Ribbon’s Microsoft certified SBCs are deployed in service provider networks around the world, including Pure IP, an international communications provider.

“We are already leveraging the capabilities of Ribbon’s SBCs within our Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and SD-WAN service offering and now we are in the process of deploying their EdgeMarc devices at various customer sites. The timing of their latest certification could not be more ideal,” said Gary Forrest, Chief Executive Officer of Pure IP. “Not only does it allow us to enhance our Direct Routing and SD-WAN offering, but more importantly as more of our enterprise customers migrate to Microsoft Teams, they can feel comfortable that they are getting a market-proven, fully certified Direct Routing solution that provides optimal calling performance and enhanced service assurance.”

“We have one of the most extensive portfolios of Microsoft-certified solutions for Direct Routing on the market – this latest certification of the EdgeMarc portfolio extends that differentiation,” said Tony Scarfo, EVP, Products, R&D, Support and Supply Chain for Ribbon. “In addition to enhancing the quality of calls passed through our EdgeMarc devices, our SD-WAN capabilities deliver a number of benefits to our customers, including WAN failover, application traffic prioritization and bandwidth aggregation, and the ability to use zero-touch provisioning to deploy devices at remote locations without the need for experts to be present.”

With Ribbon’s newly certified SD-WAN enabled EdgeMarc devices, communications service providers (CSPs) can provide service assurance for Microsoft Teams customers. The EdgeMarc 2900 series devices are ideally suited for hosted PBX applications that require Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality to power IP endpoints. In addition, EdgeMarc 2900 series devices enable service providers to easily support locations with less than 12 phones with a single device.

Ribbon’s EdgeMarc 4800 series devices are optimized to support demanding enterprises communications needs, providing one Gigabit Per Second (GBPS) symmetric WAN connections with up to 500 concurrent calls.

The EdgeMarc 6000 series devices act as flexible demarcation and control points and service insertion devices with physical telephony ports with the power to run multiple virtual network functions (VNFs). Specifically designed for UC offerings, these network devices can connect to a variety of digital and analog legacy systems.

The EdgeMarc 7000 series is designed for the high-performance applications of mid-sized and large enterprises.

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon Intelligent Edge SD-WAN devices, including the EdgeMarc 2900, 4800, 6000 and 7000 series, have all been certified for Microsoft Teams Phone System Direct Routing.

Direct Routing delivers calling capabilities from legacy endpoints to Microsoft’s rapidly growing UC&C platform and Ribbon is one of only a select number of vendors whose SBCs have been certified to deliver these unique capabilities.

Now service providers such as Pure IP can also leverage Ribbon’s Microsoft certified Intelligent Edge devices for industry-leading voice quality and service assurance as part of their SD-WAN enhanced Direct Routing offerings.

The newly certified SBCs are the latest Ribbon solutions to be certified for Microsoft Phone System Direct Routing.

Ribbon’s EdgeMarc devices are designed to meet the business communications needs of organizations of all sizes that are migrating to Microsoft Teams, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors.

