“Rica Peralejo celebrates son Manu’s first birthday in the US”

Rica Peralejo’s younger son Manu enjoyed a picnic-themed celebration in their backyard.

After flying to the U.S with her family last March 5, Rica Peralejo, along with her husband Joseph Bonifacio and their two sons Philip and Manu, celebrated another milestone in their life last June 9. Their youngest son Manu celebrated his first birthday with a picnic-theme in their backyard. Rica has shared in previous interviews that she is enjoying the quarantine because of being able to spend more time with her children and husband. Rica gave birth to Manu last year after a more than 24-hour delivery.

She wrote,

“Manu. You turned one in the midst of a pandemic. You had your party here in the US when we should have been home two months ago. You like to eat sayote, blueberries, potatoes. Your words tell me so much of the mover and nature baby that you are: bird, ball, cat, up, dede, ba-bye. That’s besides Mama, Papa, Ya (for Kuya), Mamama (for Mandy) and A- (for Alex). Not a surprise you know names and labels, because you live for the joy of connecting with those who are around you. You smile so much, and cry so passionately. You are aggressive and risky and persistent. You do not like to sleep very much, and it takes you a long time to get tired. But oh how you like to cuddle! You welcome the tickles and you do not hesitate to receive all the love. People are drawn to you because you are first drawn to them.

.

Few days before you were born your Tita Iya had a word for you: ADVENTURE. And yes it is true, not only are you going to have a lot of adventures but you, Manu, are the adventure yourself! And how blessed is your Mama who is so up for the ride! 🤪 (Para kang white water rafting levels ehhhh.) .

.

We love you so much, and your family loves you so much. And wow, you know, so many of my friends and people online who have been journeying with us on my accounts have sent you messages, too! And it feels like they are doing this because they genuinely connected with you. Iba ka — one ka palang, ang dami mo ng friends. Ako, I started having them at mga 28 years of age. Hahahahaha!!!! .

.

You are a fresh and new addition to Mama, My Darling. You enrich my life. You’ve “saved” it a couple of times, too. What a necessary life you have right there, World Changer. Happy birthday. ️ #mamawonders”