“Rica Peralejo recreates look of Yoon Se-Ri from Kdrama ‘Crash Landing On You’”

Rica Peralejo has fun with her family copying the looks from the popular Korean Netflix series ‘Crash Landing On You’.

With the continually growing number of Korean dramas being watched by Pinoys right now because of the community quarantine all over the country, everyone with access to the global streaming platform Netflix has been binge watching their number one Korean series right now called Crash Landing On You starting Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin. Aside from the show’s compelling storyline about star-crossed lovers from North and South Korea, the entire cast was also made memorable because of their stylish and well-curated wardrobe.

Last April 6, Rica Peralejo, along with her husband Joseph Bonifacio and other family members spent a fun afternoon re-creating looks from the show’s lead characters Yoon Se-Ri, Seo Dan, and Captain Ri Jung Hyuk.