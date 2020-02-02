“Rica Peralejo shares how her husband taught her to be practical”

Rica Peralejo says it is one of the best qualities that she admires most about their marriage.

Rica Peralejo took to social media to write an appreciation post about her husband, Joseph Bonifacio, whom she said has inspired her to live a simpler life. In her Instagram post, Rica shared how practical her husband is and how it taught her to be practical, too.

“Ten years ago we were cruising the streets with your Tamaraw FX. Today, I was little more ‘yabang’ to cruise around a red Vespa — a Vespa someone blessed you with and you didn’t buy because you decided, even when you had the money, it must go to something more practical and more logical. Nevertheless when you got this you couldn’t stop marveling at the fact that it only cost you 250 pesos a week to get around town for work,” Rica shared.

The former actress remarked that these are the qualities that she admires most about their marriage. She stated that as a couple, they never cared so much about the material things in life.

“I so love this about us. It has been ten years of never ever being concerned of how we looked to others, whether they thought we were poor or old fashioned or weird, just because our values were never about the latest car, latest city, latest anything. (Although we can be quite innovative when brainstorming for possibilities…) Our value has always been the same: after our faith in God, it is each other,” she remarked.

“Whatever house, in whatever city, as long as we can optimize it for rest and safety and growth. I love our life. I love you. I love being more like you as we grow older together,” Rica added.

Rica and Joseph got married in January 2010.