“Ricci Rivero, ayaw munang magbigay ng pahayag tungkol sa Anti-Terrorism Bill”

Gusto muna gumawa ng sariling pagasasaliksik si Ricci Rivero bago magbigay ng kanyang comments sa issue.

Bilang isang sikat na celebrity athlete ay marami ang nagde-demand kay Ricci Rivero ng UP Fighting Maroons na magbigay din ng kanyang stand at opinion tungkol sa Anti-Terrorism Bill. Pero ayon kay Ricci, ayaw niyang magpadala sa pressure ng netizens at basta na lang magbigay ng pahayag tungkol sa isyu lalo na kung wala naman siyang sapat nakaalaman tungkol dito.

Sa ipinadalang official statement ni Ricci sa PUSH sa pamamagitan ng kanyang management team (Virtual Playground) ay ipinaliwanag niya ang desisyong manahimik sa isyu.

Narito ang nilalaman ng kanyang official statement:

“We are facing so much trials now while we remain to seek safety during this community quarantine, the least that we want to happen is to see that our nation is being divided.

“Taking my time to speak gave me the chance to study and consult my lawyer-friends for enough knowledge to fully understand what I am being asked about. Simply because I don’t want to jump in the battle unarmed that may cause further misinformation and contribute more on widening the division.

“I strongly believe that terrorism should not be taken lightly in any way. The use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of terror or political aim, has no room in our country. Our government should protect us from this harm the best way possible BUT in protecting us, the rights, safety, and welfare of its people should always be upheld.

“There’s no way that we should tolerate a system wherein a citizen will be stripped off its human rights especially its right to due process and privacy. I am one with youi n condemning any form of abuse of power against our fellow Filipinos.

“I am in no position to question nor to assume because I am not an expert to this kind of political discussion, but I am fully committing my involvement as a Filipino citizen to keep an open eye and an open mind to safeguard our well-being and democracy,” laman ng unang bahagi ng kanyang official statement.

Bilang isangestudyante ng University of the Philippines ay nakikisimpatya ang binata sasinapit ng kapwa niya estudyante sa UP Cebu na inaresto kamakailan habang nagsasagawa ng kilos protesta laban sa Anti-Terrorism Bill.

“Makaka-asa po kayo na gagamitin ko ang aking kaunting impluwensya para tumulong sa abot ng aking makakaya, tulad na lang ng nangyari ngayong araw sa mga kapwa ko Isko at Iska sa Cebu. Tulad ninyo,hangad ko po ay KAPAYAPAAN at MALAYANG komunidad na hindi nababalutan ng takot at pangaabuso.

“Let’s all turn to God to guide and touch our elected lawmakers to run our nation with only good intentions in their minds. We pray for what’s best for every Filipino in this country and around the world.

“Every one of us has an ‘influence’ to use – let’s respect one another’s opinions, stand and timing. After all, we share one love for this country. To raise a fighting fist up there might seem just easy – but is not tantamount to simply typing a hashtag on social media – use that gesture as instrument to unite our nation more instead of contributing to the pain we all have to endure,” huling bahaging kanyang official statement.

Samantala, ayon sa Virtual Playground ay nakipag-uganayan na si Ricci sa No Where to Go But UP Foundatio nng UP thrpugh its President Renan Dalisay.

“When he heard the news this afternoon (June 6) he called the foundation para magsabi namagbibigay siya ng financial support para pampyansa dun sa mga nahuli na taga-UP Cebu.