Ricci Rivero Reveals His Parents Got Bashed: “Ang anak niyo cheater!”





Ricci Rivero Admits He Breaks Silence After Parents Got Bashed Over His Issue

Basketball player Ricci Rivero admitted that he broke his silence regarding his issue with ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes after his parents got bashed.

In Boy Abunda’s exclusive interview with Ricci Rivero on the “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” this Monday, June 26, the actor-basketball player answered concerns about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes. Ricci and Andrea’s split has sparked internet debate and criticism, not only for Ricci but also for his family.

Paolo and Abigail accompanied Ricci in the Fast Talk with Boy Abunda studio. Mark Salamat, the manager of Virtual Playground, the talent management organization that operates and manages the 25-year-old actor-basketball player’s career was also present in the interview.

Ricci was accompanied by his parents, who were there to provide spiritual and emotional support. Ricci’s family is a member of the Christ’s Commission Fellowship, therefore they prayed together before and after the interview with their son to ask for the blessing and thank the Lord God.

Ricci’s family is not used to controversy, so they are saddened by what is happening, especially because Andrea is close to them. According to them, they treated Andrea like their true daughter because their seven children were all boys.





As she watched Boy’s interview with her son, Ricci’s mother sobbed. Ricci’s parents revealed in the interview that they were confronted by someone who approached them at the mall and told them “Cheater ang anak mo!”.

Ricci’s younger siblings and other relatives are also victims of cyberbullying, so the couple is not alone in experiencing criticism. When Ricci apologized to them for being affected by the adultery charge, Abigail burst into tears, and their entire family receives harsh remarks from Andrea’s followers who don’t know the full tale of the divorce.





