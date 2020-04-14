Rich Brian returns with new single ‘Bali’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 14, 2020

Rich Brian has teamed up with Guapdad 4000 to mark his return with new single ‘Bali’, the first bit of music released since his second album last year.

Of the song, Brian said that it’s about the balance of work and personal life that a capitalist society makes us tightrope between and how much stress that has the potential to bring.

“This song touches on battling against the social construct and not letting the capitalism in this generation make you feel like you have to stress yourself to reach a certain level of status by working so much that you lose touch of everything else in life, the simple things that create happiness, friends, family, love, at the end of the day all that matters is love,” Brian said in a statement.

‘Bali’ is the first song we’ve heard from Brian since he released his highly acclaimed second studio album The Sailor in July last year.

He was last in Australia touring the album in August last year.

Watch the song’s lyric video for ‘Bali’ below.