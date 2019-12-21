“Richard Gomez graduates with a doctorate in Public Administration”
Ormoc mayor and actor Richard Gomez shares his latest academic achievement.
Last December 20, Richard Gomez shared his graduation photos from the Cebu Technological University where he received a Doctorate in Public Administration. The veteran actor is currently serving his second term as mayor of Ormoc City in Leyte. Also present during the graduation was Richard’s wife Lucy who gave a speech. Lucy is the current representative of the 4th District of Leyte.
He wrote:
“Today I graduated with a Doctorate in Public Administration at the Cebu Technological University. My thesis was on Modeling the Intertwining Constructs of Green Information Technology Adoption Diversity which I defended not only before the panel of professors and The Dean but also with other graduating students present. This was a very enriching course and experience for me especially in my capacity as a local chief executive.”