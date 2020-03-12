“Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati postpone wedding due to COVID-19 outbreak”

Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati have decided to move their highly-anticipated wedding to a later date.

Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati have decided to cancel their upcoming wedding scheduled on Saturday, March 14.

In an Instagram post, Gutierrez explained that the two has decided to postpone their highly-anticipated matrimony, dubbed wedding of the year, due to COVID-19 outbreak.

“As much as we want to celebrate our love with our family and friends, in light of the recent situation we have decided to postpone our wedding as we do not want to put anyone at risk,” he wrote.

Thanking those who put in effort for to make their wedding happen, he added: “Thank you so much to those who flew in and to everyone who worked so hard for our special day. We only wish good health for everyone and we hope to celebrate with you as soon as things get better. Much love, Richard & Sarah.”

The principal sponsors for their upcoming wedding include President Rodrigo Duterte, former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo at Joseph Estrada, Sen. Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao, and ABS-CBN bosses Carlo Katigbak, Charo Santos, and Cory Vidanes.

Meanwhile, their secondary sponsors are celebrities Aga and Charlene Muhlach, Robin and Mariel Padilla, Vice Ganda, and Angel Locsin.