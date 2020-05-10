“Richard Juan pens heartwarming Mother’s Day poem”

“Since the Beginning,” Richard Juan dedicated a poem to his mom on Mother’s Day.

Richard Juan penned a heartwarming poem for his mother just in time for Mother’s Day. Titled “Since the Beginning,” the actor-host shared the poem on his social media page.

He remarked, “For this very special day, I wrote this poem for my mother (and also all the other mothers out there!). Hope you all enjoy this and share this with your mothers if you resonate with it! Happy Mother’s Day!!”

Richard said in the poem:

“From the moment you touched my little fingers as I cried,

While you gazed at my tender brown eyes.

To the moment you carried me in your tired arms,

With heavy eyes as the clock alarmed.

You’ve always cared for me,

Since the beginning.

I remember my 5th birthday party,

When I tripped on the jump rope while we played.

You came to me in a hurry,

And told me everything will be okay.

You’ve always rescued me,

Since the beginning.

When I started to understand the realities of the universe,

Overwhelmed by its complexities and feared for the worst.

You offered yourself as my shield,

Held my hand and guided me on the battlefield.

You’ve always protected me,

Since the beginning.”

Check out the whole poem below: