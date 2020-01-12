“Richard Juan shares experience working with Sandara Park and Joon Park”

In his latest vlog, Richard Juan roamed around Seoul with Sandara Park and Joon Park for a travel show.

Richard Juan had the chance to work with two of South Korea’s biggest stars for a travel show.

In his latest vlog on his YouTube channel, the former Pinoy Big Brother alumnus shared his experience shooting a show with Sandara Park and Joon Park.

[embedded content]

“Late last year, I was blessed to have the opportunity to work with two Kpop superstars — Sandara Park and Joon Park — along with 3 other regional artists for a regional show called ‘Create My Seoul!'” he remarked.

Richard and the whole team roamed around the different exciting spots in Seoul.

“Meeting Joon, meeting Dara, the crew was amazing, such nice people, I really wish we can do more stuff,” Richard said.

This is not the first that he worked with international celebrities. Richard also got to interview Gordon Ramsay and Paul Smith in Hong Kong last year.