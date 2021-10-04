Richard Yap again eyes House seat

Actor and businessman Richard Yap again threw his hat into the political ring as he renewed his attempt to win a seat at the House of Representatives.

His wife Melody filed his certificate of candidacy on Sunday. Yap hopes to represent Cebu City's District 1 at the House. The actor is on a lock-in taping in Sorsogon.

Yap sought the same post in the 2019 elections under PDP-Barug, the local party-list of PDP-Laban. However, he lost to the late Raul Del Mar, finishing second among four candidates.

Yap rose to fame as “Ser Chief” in the ABS-CBN series “Please Be Careful with my Heart” opposite Jodi Sta. Maria. The 54-year-old has appeared in various films and teleseryes, most notably “Kadenang Ginto” and “Mano Po 7: Tsinoy.”

He switched networks in 2020 and signed an exclusive contract with GMA Artist Center. His first major project with the Kapuso network is the upcoming primetime teleserye “I Left my Heart in Sorsogon” with Heart Evangelista and Paolo Contis.