“Richard Yap celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with wife Melody: ‘the wind beneath my wings and my forever partner’”

Actor Richard Yap celebrates his 25th year of marriage with non-showbiz wife Melody and their kids.

Last April 28, Chinoy actor Richard Yap shared that he was celebrating his 25th anniversary with his non-showbiz wife Melody by posting a couple photo on his Instagram account. The businessman-turned-actor and singer entered showbiz and became known as the father of Kim Chiu or “Papa Chen” in the 2011 primetime series My Binondo Girl. The project was followed up with the daytime television drama Be Careful with My Heart where he became known as “Sir Chief” and launched his successful onscreen pairing with Jodi Sta. Maria.

In previous interviews, Richard shared how he broke tradition in his strict Chinese family by marrying a Filipina. The couple have a son named Dylan and a daughter named Ashley.

He wrote,

“Celebrating our 25th Anniversary today with my love, the wind beneath my wings and my forever partner and best friend. Even though we’re in ECQ, the most important thing is that we’re together through all this. Here’s to the next 25 years and beyond! Cheers my love !”