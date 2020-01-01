“Rico Blanco shares meaning behind ‘214’ title”

Twenty five years after the song “214” was released, former Rivermaya lead singer Rico Blanco finally revealed the meaning behind the classic OPM song.

In a video he uploaded on his YouTube channel, Rico shared that it was their bassist Nathan Azarcon who came up with the title.

[embedded content]

“Si Nathan, pumasok [at sinabi] ‘Akin na nga, patingin nga ng lyrics.’ Nakasulat siya sa isang pad. Tapos lumabas siya ng studio sa amin, he was giggling, sabi niya ‘Andun na, may title na!’ Sabi ko, ‘Ano yun?’ Tiningnan ko, ‘Ano ‘to?!’ Meron siyang 2 tapos slash 14, tapos tumatawa siya sabi niya Valentine’s,” Rico shared.

Rico added, “Hindi rin siya seryoso pero tinitingnan ko, tapos nakita ko 2/14 sa title tapos yung first line ‘Am I real?’ Na-notice ko na two letters yung ‘am,’ one letter yung ‘i,’ four letters yung ‘real.’ Sabi ko, baka pwede, so ‘yun na muna ‘yung working title niya.”

The singer shared they didn’t have the opportunity to change the title because their album had to be printed already.