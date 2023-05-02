Rico Nasty Releases New Single ‘Turn It Up’, Producer By 100 Gecs

Rapper Rico Nasty has released her first official single of 2023, a track called ‘Turn It Up’. The release was produced by internet favourites 100 Gecs, who imbue the track with their trademark chaotic energy.

It’s not the first time 100 Gecs and Rico Nasty have teamed up: they previously worked on ‘iPhone’ and ‘OHFR’ together back in 2020. ‘Turn It Up’ comes accompanied by a music video, in which Rico plays a fairly malevolent maid who ties up a couple in the back of their house. Watch it below.

Rico Nasty: ‘Turn It Up’

[embedded content]

The single marks the first bit of new music from the rapper since the 2022 mixtape Las Ruinas. “Rico’s new mission is to take us back to the Sugar Trap – where it all began,” Rico shared in a statement about the new track, referring to the sound of her earlier releases.

The rapper is currently playing across the US as the headliner on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

100 Gecs released their latest album 10,000 Gecs in mid-March, shortly after they were in Australia for the Laneway tour. It won’t be long before the duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady are back on Australian solo, having just been announced on the 2023 Splendour in the Grass lineup.

