RICOH Hong Kong offers 3-month complimentary Cloud Collaboration Services, unlocking the full capability of Remote Working

HONG KONG, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — RICOH Hong Kong, the leading pioneer of Smart Workplace services, is committed to providing a wide range of technology business solutions to achieve more efficient smart workplace. Advocating the concept of Remote Work, RICOH Hong Kong is now launching a series of Cloud Collaboration Services running on a 3-month complimentary basis, which harnesses the agility, flexibility and productivity of teams co-operating across remote deployments.



RICOH Hong Kong Cloud Collaboration Services

Optimised remote communications & collaborations by incorporating RICOH Hong Kong’s proprietary “Interactive Whiteboard” with Cloud-Based Video Conferencing Service

Whilst video conferencing is an indispensable communication tool for businesses, interactive productivity is limited by a lack of integration for image sharing, immediate editing and document exchange.

In response to the above limitations, RICOH Hong Kong launches a Cloud-Based Video Conferencing Collaboration combining RICOH Hong Kong’s proprietary “Interactive Whiteboard” (“RICOH IWB”) and video conferencing. This service not only supports unlimited meeting time, but also allows up to 100 people to participate in meetings at any time and from anywhere. Retrieve and store files on the cloud via the “RICOH IWB” gateway, as teams enjoy seamless, highly secure, private connections. Collaborate on drawings and proposal documents, complete marking and annotation, and transfer files and follow-up activities during the meeting or immediately after. Flexibility and smoothness of remote interconnected workflows along with unseen levels of collaborative engagement unlock new possibilities.

Globally Certified Cloud System: the most secure and convenient way to remote-access documents

Leveraging RICOH Hong Kong’s Document Cloud for enterprise-level cloud file exchange and synchronisation, managers can rely on instant sharing, backup and synch operations anytime, anywhere. Facilitating secure storage and access rights assignment to working documents, corporate data is secured through encryption technology that meets international standard RICOH’s Remote Support Service, which provides businesses with always-on customer service and enterprise-level troubleshooting.

JustPrint Cloud Printing Services – Printing Hotspots to support local printing demand in residential area

RICOH Hong Kong’s JustPrint makes high-productivity, advanced printing and scanning technologies in support to SMEs’ business needs. Removing the cost in investing in printer devices for remote offices or home workstations, staff can print and scan documents whenever they need to. JustPrint brings together a network of RICOH multifunction printers across residential areas, shopping malls, print shops and co-working spaces to offer a hard infrastructure of business machines. JustPrint supports payment platforms including WeChat Pay, Alipay and Octopus, making payment processing simple, with the option of making payments through the cloud.

3-Month Complimentary Services for Cloud Collaboration Services

With the innovative and flexible cloud services, RICOH Hong Kong helped different businesses to efficiently raise performance productivity and reducing operation costs. To overcome the challenges ahead together with Hong Kong enterprises, this Cloud Collaboration Services is now available on a 3-month complimentary basis, allowing companies of all sizes to discover the flexibility, power, cost management and highly engaging collaboration of working across multiple sites in real-time. The 3-month complimentary services includes:

【Cloud File Sharing Service】 Configuration of 300 GB (or larger, via optional specification) cloud file management area facilitates fast download and immediate access of files at any time and from anywhere, according to usage rights. External departments can access central forms and documents, for example for order templates and shared-access quotations, to help drive business performance across mobile offices and empower remote working around a unified vision. Monthly fee: From HK $ 688 * 【Cloud Video Conferencing and Collaboration Service】 Equipped with a RICOH 32-inch interactive electronic whiteboard (upgrades available by option) and with unlimited minutes of video conferencing within the host application, teams benefit from easily accessible online training and technical support. Monthly fee: From HK $ 788 * 【Cloud Printing Service】 With access to a vast network of RICOH multi-function printers and cloud-enabled self-service software, RICOH JustPrint allows corporate employees the ability to easily print and scan documents at home or while working remotely on-site or whilst travelling. Monthly fee: From HK $ 688 * 3-month complimentary basis of Cloud Collaboration Services http://bit.ly/2PkO0cS

* Offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions: 1. RICOH Hong Kong offers complimentary application for the first three months of use for related services. 2. Customers are required to pay a deposit for the hardware, and all deposits will be returned to customers after hardware items are returned. If RICOH finds damage to or loss of hardware has occurred, the customer is required to purchase the asset at its original retail price. 3. Customer can respectively choose to subscribe to the above services. The complimentary period is 3 months, and customers can then decide if they wish to continue using the service. The cloud file sharing service is HK $ 688 per month for 12 months. The cloud video conferencing and collaboration service is HK $788 per month, and the interactive whiteboard fee can be arranged by instalments. 4. All complimentary services will be automatically suspended after the complimentary period. Customers need to return the interactive whiteboard within 7 days after the complimentary period ends. All data on the cloud platform will be deleted. 5. The complimentary services are available on a first-come-first-served basis, and terms will depend on the actual use situation and company setting/environment. 6. RICOH (Hong Kong) Limited reserves the right of final decision.

About RICOH (Hong Kong) Limited

Established in 1963, RICOH (Hong Kong) Limited is a direct subsidiary of RICOH Co., Ltd., focusing on document processing and imaging products, digital printing solutions, document management solutions and information technology services. It has provided Hong Kong and Macau enterprises with outstanding, diversified business operating solutions and services. According to the IDC market survey report, the overall sales of RICOH digital photocopiers have steadily remained No. 1 in the Hong Kong market for 20 consecutive years (2000–2019) since 2000. * In the era of digital transformation, RICOH Hong Kong aims to be the premier supplier of smart workplaces. In recent years, it has actively developed professional ICT services, including business process management, cloud services, IT hosting services, and security monitoring solutions. In cooperation with IT professional support teams, it provides one-stop consulting, after-sales and professional services to SMEs and enterprises. In 2017, it launched the “Digital Workplace Services”, integrating ICT elements into the work environment, and designing and creating a new and efficient modern office for enterprises.

*Source: IDC Asia/Pacific Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, Q4 2019 & Q4 2018

