Ride-hailing app hirna taps PayMaya for cashless payments

Ride-hailing app hirna, which serves select cities in the Visayas and Mindanao, would be powered by PayMaya’s cashless system in line with the government’s mandate to increase contactless payments in the transportation sector.

In a statement, the digital financial services provider said hirna’s users and partner-drivers would be allowed to have cashless transactions for the rides, which the Department of Transportation sees as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.

hirna in present in Davao, Iloilo, Butuan, and Bacolod cities.

According to PayMaya, drivers can accept cashless payments through its quick response (QR) code by installing the PayMaya Negosyo app on their smartphones. They only need to register and upload a valid identification card to apply for an account and receive a QR code within 24 hours.

“When we launched hirna, our promise was to provide a safe, reliable and convenient transportation option to commuters. By providing our passengers with digital payment options through PayMaya, we are helping ensure a safer ride whenever they book a ride with one of our partner taxis,” hirna President and Chief Executive Officer Francisco Mauricio said.

“By supporting digital payments for the transportation sector, PayMaya’s cashless solutions provide greater safety and more convenience for operators, drivers and commuters,” PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan was quoted as saying in the statement.

This partnership came a week after PayMaya said it would provide various taxi and transport operators and their drivers QR scan-to-pay capabilities via its mobile app.

The government also signed a deal with GCash, an e-wallet operated by Mynt, on adopting cashless transactions.