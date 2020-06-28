Rifle, explosives seized in clash with NPAs in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Authorities recovered a rifle and explosives after a firefight with suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Donsol town in Sorsogon on Saturday (June 27).

Major Jose Michael Aurelio, chief of Donsol police, said in a report that while conducting combat operations, the 1st Police Mobile Force Company and 91st Division Reconnaissance Company of Philippine Army had a 30-minute clash with more or less 20 suspected NPA rebels in Barangay (village) De Vera at around 5:30 a.m.

Recovered after the clash were an M16A1 rifle, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a switch for an IED.

No casualties were reported on the government side while a hot pursuit operation is ongoing for the suspected NPA rebels.

