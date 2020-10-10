Rights groups push for detainee’s ‘unconditional release’ for ‘final time’ with dead baby

MANILA, Philippines — Two human rights groups on Saturday demanded the release of detained political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino a day after the death of her baby.

In a statement, Karapatan called for the unconditional release of Nasino, who is grieving for her three-month-old baby, River, who succumbed to acute gastroenteritis Friday.

“Nothing can compensate for Reina Nasino’s grief and loss of her daughter. This government must dig deep into (its) humanity to unconditionally release Reina and let her be with her baby for the final time without delay!” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA), a group of former political prisoners, also called for the release of Nasino, whose baby had been separated from her via court order. Even when Baby River was still severely ill, her mom had not been allowed to visit her.

“As an organization of former political detainees, we feel Reina Mae’s pain with the passing of 3 month-old baby River. She had barely held her in her arms, when a court ruling separated them. Baby River died without her mother by her side. This is utterly cruel and inhumane,” SELDA secretary general Sally Bacarra said in another statement.

Nasino was detained in 2019 during a raid by the Manila Police District at Bayan-Manila office, where she is staying. Nasino was also one month pregnant during the arrest.

The operation was launched through a search warrant by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 89.

Nasino previously said charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosive filed against her were trumped up because the lawmen planted the “evidence” during the raid.

