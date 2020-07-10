Rights leaders in Bicol arrested 

The chairman of the Alyansa ng Mamamayan para sa Pagsusulong ng Karapatan-Bicol has been arrested at his house, human rights group Karapatan said on Thursday. Pastor Dan San Andres of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) was apprehended in his house in Sipocot, Camarines Sur on Thursday, according to Cristina Palabay, secretary general of Karapatan. The arrest of San Andres, 61, came on the heels of the arrest of Gabriela Bicolana chairman Jenelyn Nagrampa on July 7. Palabay said the two were accused of double murder in relation to an alleged New People’s Army ambush that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers in Ragay, Camarines Sur, on May 13, 2018. Nagrampa is currently a village councilor of San Isidro, Nabua, Camarines Sur, and the national vice chairman of Gabriela. “In a matter of days after the Anti-Terrorism Act was signed, the harassment of human rights defenders in the country has already visibly worsened, from policemen attempting to serve a moot arrest warrant to the arrests of activists on clearly falsified murder charges,” Palabay said in a statement. Nagrampa and San Andres have already filed their respective counter-affidavits last December 2019 where they vehemently denied participation in the alleged ambush. During the incident, San Andres was conducting a Mass in his parish in the UCCP Church South Centro in Sipocot, Camarines Sur, while Nagrampa was campaigning for the barangay (village) elections, Palabay said.