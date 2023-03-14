Rihanna, Ariana Debose and Halle Bailey Shine in De Beers Jewellers at The 95th Academy AwardsDe Beers_combine image.png

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach – 14 March 2023 – De Beers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds shined on Rihanna, Ariana DeBose and Halle Bailey at the 95th annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honouring the finest achievements of film.

From left to right: Ariana Debose, Rihanna and Halle Bailey in De Beers Jewellers

Rihanna, dripping in layers of classic diamond pieces, dazzled during her performance of her Oscar nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ariana DeBose, who presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role after her historic 2022 win, was radiant in edgy diamond ear climbers.

Halle Bailey shined in a diamond necklace from De Beers’ The Alchemist of Light High Jewellery collection featuring a 20.57 carat diamond as she proudly debuted a new trailer for her highly anticipated live action version of The Little Mermaid.

