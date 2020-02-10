Rihanna Is Heading Into The Studio With Pharrell Williams

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 10, 2020

Probably the most anticipated album ever, Rihanna’s ninth album has been a four-year-long wait. The RnB legend has been keeping details of the new album under wraps, but she’s now revealed that she’s heading back into the studio with her previous collaborator, Pharrell Williams.

The album was originally meant to drop in 2019 but was silently delayed further torturing Rihanna fans everywhere.

Chatting to The Cut at New York Fashion Week, Rihanna revealed she’s heading into the studio on Friday, 14th February.

“I’m going to be in the studio. I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time,” she said.

Then laughing, she cracked, “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell.”

It’s not the first tease of a collab with Pharrell though. In July last year, Rihanna teased the new album on Instagram. Pharrell commented on the post saying, “They ain’t ready.”

Yes we are, dammit.

Chatting about the album delay to Interview Magazine last year, Rihanna explained it’s her hectic schedule’s fault.

“It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to. I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out,” she said.

“Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

The newly single Rihanna has also shared a gem of wisdom for us with Valentine’s Day coming up. Plugging her lingerie line she said, “Go to savagex.com right now and get you the one thing you love the most.

“Do not look at the price, because it’s for you, and you can’t put a price point on that. And then eat whatever the hell you want. Women don’t give themselves permission to do that enough.”