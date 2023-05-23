RINI Announces East Coast Australian Tour

R&B singer RINI has announced a snappy string of east coast shows this August. The artist will get started with a show at Max Watts in Melbourne on Thursday, 3rd August, before playing a show at Brisbane’s Triffid and finishing up at Manning Bar in Sydney on Saturday, 5th August.

RINI, originally from Melbourne, has been based out of Los Angeles for the last few years, releasing his debut album Constellations in 2021. He followed it up with the Ultraviolet EP which dropped in 2022, featuring singles like ‘Your Eyes’ and ‘Pressure’.

RINI: ‘Your Eyes’

[embedded content]

“It’s bolder, more upfront and a more dauntless version of RINI that translates into the sound of the EP,” RINI said in an interview with Rated R&B about Ultraviolet.

“I’ve taken a different approach sonically and I could say that I’m taking a risk with some of the songs simply because it’s different from the usual vibe that you would expect to hear from me but that’s really the whole point of it. Ultraviolet is the product of this.”

Speaking about the upcoming tour, RINI (Justerini Sandoval) says coming home to Australia “has always been a dream to me”.

“Even though I’ve been doing shows everywhere in America, Europe and Asia, nothing feels like performing in my home court,” RINI says. “It’s one of the only places that really excites because it reminds me of how far I’ve come in this whole music journey. I can’t wait to be back in Australia and bring this new music on the live stage.”

RINI 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 3rd August – Max Watts, Melbourne

Friday, 4th August – Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, 5th August – Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets are on sale now via Untitled Group.

Further Reading

Golden Features Announces National ‘Sisyphus’ Headline Tour 2023

Niall Horan Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Delta Goodrem Adds Third Sydney Show to ‘Innocent Eyes’ 20th Anniversary Tour