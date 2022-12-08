rinna introducing AIbility – an AI chatbot creation service supporting small and medium enterprises

Work with your own AI Employee that answers inquiries from customers

TOKYO and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — rinna Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Zhan “Cliff” Chen, hereafter rinna) announces an AI chatbot creation service “AIbility.”



AIbility

Background

Under its vision of “a co-creation world between humans and AI,” rinna aims to realize a society in which all people can exercise their own creativity through rich interactions facilitated by AI-mediated communication with people. In this effort, we have been providing services such as AI Rinna and AI character social networking service “Chararu” (currently available in Japan only) to enable many people to casually experience life with AI. AIbility is a chatbot creation service for businesses, mainly targeting small and medium-sized enterprises and sole proprietors. By specializing in the AI technology we have cultivated up until now in chatbots, we were able to provide this service at a significantly reduced price.

Introducing AIbility

The service name AIbility is a combination of the words AI (artificial intelligence) and ability. In general, implementing a chatbot requires a large number of question/answer combinations, setting up scenarios, registering synonyms, and other costly tasks before it can be put into operation. AIbility allows you to create chatbots instantly by simply entering answers in a template. The chatbot can be set up on various platforms by sharing a URL, enabling a contact point to be established on social networking service, or in a physical store by creating a QR code. By default, chatbots are available in 30 languages, including English and Chinese, making them useful for overseas business. The service is offered free of charge for the first 14 days, and thereafter for IDR 99.000 per month.

How to use



How to use AIbility

Quote

Product Manager Satoshi Yamane says, “We developed this app for small and medium business owners that are overwhelmed with inquiries coming from their customers. We hope this solution will provide better experience to business owners by working together with their AI employees.“

Moving forward

rinna plans to hold a launch event on December 15, 2022 at GoWork fX Sudirman in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Find event details here: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7003931010090360833

At the time of release, chatbots are only available for creation and operation. In the future, we plan to add functions for analyzing the content of customer chats and expanding the usage scenarios of chatbots by linking them with rinna’s voice synthesis technology. rinna aims to implement AI in society and will continue to refine its technology to realize a world where many people can live their lives in their own way alongside AI.

*The images in the press release are in development and may differ from the final product

About rinna

rinna is an AI character development company established in June 2020. With the mission of “Awaken your creativity with AI characters and make the world colorful.” we propose new ways of communication between people, people and information, and people and society. We provide services such as “Char4.me” that can create AI characters that reflect any personality tone and learning topics and have natural conversations.