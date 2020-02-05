Rio may go to Duterte to air concerns with DICT — Nograles

MANILA, Philippines — Resigned Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Eliseo Rio may air his concerns regarding the agency to President Rodrigo Duterte since he has always been open to hearing complaints, a Palace official said Wednesday.

“I am sure since Undersecretary Rio is part of the Executive branch before, I am sure he knows how to reach the President. If he needs to see the President, I know he knows what to do,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in an interview in Malacañang.

“The President naman is open with meeting anybody. He has always said that if anybody has a complaint, Malacañang is always open to any grievances. Pakikinggan niya (He will listen) then he will investigate immediately,” Nograles added.

Rio, who led the country’s search for a third telecommunications player, resigned from his post as DICT undersecretary because he felt he was “no longer needed” in the agency.

Nograles said Rio’s resignation was not discussed during the Cabinet meeting held Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, DICT Secretary Gringo Honasan may face a Senate investigation on the disbursement of intelligence funds which became the headlines following Rio’s resignation.

Rio denied having first-hand knowledge of the reported anomaly but pointed out it was not DICT’s mandate to conduct intelligence and surveillance work.

