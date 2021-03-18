Rise Against Announce New Album ‘Nowhere Generation’, Share Title Track And Video

Rise Against have announced they’ll return with their first new album in four years, with Nowhere Generation set to arrive Friday, 4th June via Loma Vista Recordings.

The follow-up to 2017’s Wolves sees the punk veterans target the American Dream – or, more specifically, how big business and politicians have made it an inaccessible reality for younger generations. Frontman Tim McIlrath says Nowhere Generation is a critique of those at the top who actively work to oppress the less privileged, and suppress resistance and the path to true equality.

“America’s ‘historical norm’ that the next generation will be better off than the one that came before has been diminished by an era of mass social, economic, and political instability and a sell-out of the Middle Class,” explains McIlrath.

“The brass ring that was promised by hard work and dedication no longer exists for everyone. When the privileged climb the ladder of success and then burn it from the top, disruption becomes the only answer.”

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the album’s title track alongside a stark black-and-white music video. Watch that below.

