RISE Education Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training (“ELT”) provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Impact from COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 in late January 2020 had a significant and material adverse impact on the Company’s operations during the first quarter of 2020. In accordance with government regulations to contain the outbreak, RISE’s learning centers were temporarily closed starting January 19, 2020 and all self-owned learning centers remain closed as of May 15, 2020. This has adversely impacted the Company’s ability to recognize revenue and to collect tuition fees not only from renewed students due to the deferred academic schedule, but also from new students who are acquired through its physical network of learning centers. The extent of the disruption on offline operations and the related impact on RISE’s financial and operational results and outlook depend on COVID-19’s further development as a global pandemic. In response to this challenging environment, the Company implemented proactive measures during the quarter to stabilize its business through targeted cost controls and adjusted capital expenditure and liquidity plans to preserve cash. At the same time, the Company also upgraded Rise+ into a nation-wide open and interactive technology platform for learning, teaching and training. The Company officially launched its first online small group class product through Rise+ in early March 2020 which has strengthened its determination to transform its business leveraging an Online Merge Offline (“OMO”) model.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had RMB925.1 million (US$130.6 million) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents primarily consist of cash on hand, demand deposits and short-term floating rate financial instruments which can be freely withdrawn or used and have original maturities of three months or less when purchased. The Company’s restricted cash primarily consists of deposits held in a designated bank account as security for the interest payments on its long-term loan and deposits restricted as to withdrawal or use under government regulations. The Company believes its level of liquidity is sufficient to navigate an extended period of uncertainty.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial and Operational Summary

Total revenues were RMB109.0 million ( US$15.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB335.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to RISE was RMB103.8 million ( US$14.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of RMB36.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

( ) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to RISE was RMB99.5 million ( US$14.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2020.

( ) in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA [1] loss was RMB108.0 million ( US$15.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted EBITDA income of RMB80.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

loss was RMB108.0 million ( ) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted EBITDA income of in the first quarter of 2019. In accordance with government regulations to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, RISE’s learning centers were temporarily closed throughout the majority of the first quarter of 2020. The Company immediately took measures to launch online small group classes through Rise+ in late February 2020 and began monetizing them in early March 2020 with existing and new students. Students in class [2] for Rise regular courses (including Rise Start and Rise On programs) were 52,585 as of March 31, 2020 , an increase of 901 from 51,684 as of March 31, 2019 . Students in class for online small group classes were 31,039 at the end of March 2020 .

and began monetizing them in early with existing and new students. Students in class for Rise regular courses (including Rise Start and Rise On programs) were 52,585 as of , an increase of 901 from 51,684 as of . Students in class for online small group classes were 31,039 at the end of . New students enrolled [3] for Rise regular courses in the first quarter of 2020 were 1,507, compared with 7,406 during the same period last year. New students enrolled for other Rise courses, which were taught online (including Rise Up, Can-Talk and online small group classes, other Rise short-term courses and courses provided by The Edge learning centers were 32,494 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with 1,470 during the same period last year. During the first quarter of 2020, 31,822 students enrolled in online small group classes, 92.6% of whom were existing RISE students.

for Rise regular courses in the first quarter of 2020 were 1,507, compared with 7,406 during the same period last year. New students enrolled for other Rise courses, which were taught online (including Rise Up, Can-Talk and online small group classes, other Rise short-term courses and courses provided by The Edge learning centers were 32,494 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with 1,470 during the same period last year. During the first quarter of 2020, 31,822 students enrolled in online small group classes, 92.6% of whom were existing RISE students. The total number of the Company’s learning centers was 475, consisting of 89 self-owned (including 2 operated by The Edge) and 386 franchised learning centers.

[1] Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expenses from EBITDA. [2] Students in class refers to the students who were taking our ongoing courses as of a given date. [3] New students enrolled refers to the newly acquired students who enrolled in our courses during a given period of time.

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands RMB, except for percentage and per ADS data) 2019 2020 Pct. Change Revenues 335,026 108,989 -67.5% Operating income/(loss) 53,040 (131,397) -347.7% Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) 60,664 (127,050) -309.4% Net income/(loss) attributable to RISE 36,370 (103,837) -385.5% Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to RISE 43,994 (99,490) -326.1% Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to RISE – basic 0.64 (1.84) -387.5% Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted 0.63 (1.84) -392.1% Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to RISE – basic 0.77 (1.76) -328.6% Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted 0.76 (1.76) -331.6% Adjusted EBITDA 80,499 (108,006) -234.2%

Ms. Lihong Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of RISE, commented, “The disruption to our operations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled us to accelerate the execution of our digitalization strategy, which has already generated solid results. During the first quarter of 2020, 31,822 students enrolled in online small group classes, 92.6% of whom were existing RISE students, which I believe reflects the quality of the course and our ability to smoothly transition students online with an enhanced user experience.”

“Following the launch of online small group classes, we have successfully transitioned close to 90% of our existing offline regular course students online as of the end of April 2020. We also launched upgraded online small group classes, which offer differentiated Chinese and native English-speaking teacher combos, in early May. In just under four months, we have been able to successfully build and launch an online platform and online products that offer a truly unique value proposition and experience to an increasing number of students who choose to resume their courses online.”

“These initial results reflect the enormous growth potential ahead as we scale up and have convinced us to deepen our commitment to driving the long-term transformation of our business. We have brought on board additional highly-experienced and seasoned industry professionals to drive our digitalization strategy to the next stage. The appointment of our new Chief Operating Officer, who has extensive experience in enhancing enterprise operational excellence and digital transformation, as an executive officer and the strengthening of our business management team with a head of business development, head of OMO product development and head of new media marketing truly reflect our commitment to building a digitalized platform that can offer cross-disciplinary skill-based education products to young children.”

Ms. Jiandong Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RISE, added, “Our financial performance during the quarter was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, we have implemented proactive measures to stabilize our business during the quarter through targeted cost controls and adjusted capital expenditure and liquidity plans to preserve cash. Following the outbreak in late January, we quickly began reaching out to our students to ensure we would be able to continue providing our services. At the same time, we began implementing initiatives to control costs and preserve cash. Compared with last quarter, we managed to reduce general and administrative expenses by over 35%, personnel costs by about 23% and monthly rental expenses by almost 25% for the period when our learning center remained closed. Going forward, our growth is expected to be driven by a combination of increased utilization of our offline classrooms and greater usage of our online virtual classrooms while we continue rolling out an expanded array of online products empowered with OMO technologies.”

Financial Results for the first quarter of 2020

Revenues

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by RMB226.0 million, or 67.5%, to RMB109.0 million (US$15.4 million) from RMB335.0 million for the same period of the prior year.

Revenues from educational programs for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 64.7% to RMB102 .0 million ( US$14 .4 million). In line with management’s long-term strategy, revenues from educational programs include revenues generated from Can-Talk starting from the first quarter of 2020. Revenues from educational programs in previous years have been adjusted to take this into account. Revenues from educational programs are composed of three parts: revenues generated from regular courses such as Rise Start and Rise On courses, revenues generated from Rise online programs which include Rise Up, Can-Talk, and short-term online courses such as online small group classes, and revenues generated from courses offered by The Edge. The decrease in revenues from educational programs was primarily due to the temporary closure of self-owned learning centers from late January 2020 as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, which was partially offset by an increase in revenues generated from the newly launched online small group classes.

.0 million ( .4 million). In line with management’s long-term strategy, revenues from educational programs include revenues generated from Can-Talk starting from the first quarter of 2020. Revenues from educational programs in previous years have been adjusted to take this into account. Revenues from educational programs are composed of three parts: revenues generated from regular courses such as Rise Start and Rise On courses, revenues generated from Rise online programs which include Rise Up, Can-Talk, and short-term online courses such as online small group classes, and revenues generated from courses offered by The Edge. The decrease in revenues from educational programs was primarily due to the temporary closure of self-owned learning centers from late January 2020 as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, which was partially offset by an increase in revenues generated from the newly launched online small group classes. Franchise revenues for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 84.0% to RMB6.1 million ( US$0.9 million ), primarily due to a decline in recurring franchise revenue as a result of the temporary closure of franchised learning centers.

( ), primarily due to a decline in recurring franchise revenue as a result of the temporary closure of franchised learning centers. Other revenues for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 89.2% year-over-year to RMB0 .9 million ( US$0.1 million ), primarily due to the impact of travel restrictions on the Company’s study tour services.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by RMB11.8 million, or 7.7%, to RMB142.6 million (US$20.1 million). The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in direct costs associated with the Company’s study tour services and delivery of learning materials. In the first quarter of 2020, rental costs of RISE decreased as a result of a RMB8.0 million (US$1.1 million) rental concession. Non-GAAP cost of revenues[4] for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 8.1% to RMB138.3 million (US$19.5 million).

[4] Non-GAAP cost of revenues exclude relevant SBC expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets, including teaching course license, acquired as part of the junior ELT business by the Company from certain third-party in 2013 (the “2013 acquisition”) from cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income adds back share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets, including trademark, acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. Each of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses or non-GAAP general and administrative expenses excludes relevant share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. For details on the calculation of each of these and the reconciliation of each to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Gross Loss

As a result of the foregoing, gross loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB33.6 million (US$4.7 million), compared with gross profit of RMB180.6 million (US$26.9 million) for the first quarter of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by RMB29.8 million, or 23.3%, to RMB97.8 million (US$13.8 million). Non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB97.7 million (US$13.8 million).

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 34.2% year-over-year to RMB43.2 million ( US$6.1 million ) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB65.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily associated with limited offline marketing activities and related performance-based personnel costs due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 34.8% year-over-year to RMB42 .2 million ( US$6.0 million ).

million ( ) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily associated with limited offline marketing activities and related performance-based personnel costs due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 34.8% year-over-year to .2 million ( ). General and administrative expenses decreased by 11.8% year-over-year to RMB54 .6 million ( US$7.7 million ) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB61 .9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the reversal of share-based compensation expenses due to actual forfeitures in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 6.0% year-over-year to RMB55 .5 million ( US$7.8 million ).

Operating Loss

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB131.4 million (US$18.6 million), compared with operating income RMB53.0 million for the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB127.1 million (US$17.9 million), as compared with non-GAAP operating income RMB60.7 million (US$9.0 million) for the same period of the prior year.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB6.8 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB9.0 million for the same period of the prior year primarily due to a decrease in the outstanding balance of our borrowed loans and a decrease in interest rate.

Other Income

Other income for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB7.9 million for the same period of the prior year.

Income Tax (Benefit)/Expense

Income tax benefit for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB19.7 million (US$2.8 million), compared with income tax expense RMB18.7 million for the same period of the prior year.

Net Loss Attributable to RISE

Net loss attributable to RISE for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB103.8 million (US$14.7 million).

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to RISE for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB99.5 million (US$14.1 million).

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB108.0 million (US$15.2 million).

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB108.0 million (US$15.3 million).

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB1.84 (US$0.26) for the first quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB1.76 (US$0.25) for the first quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash outflowed from operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB82.4 million (US$11.6 million), compared with RMB5.0 million of cash generated from operating activities for the same period of the prior year, mainly due to the reduced cash collection from regular courses as a result of the temporary closure of self-owned and franchised learning centers.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB925.1 million (US$130.6 million), as compared with RMB1,022.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Current and non-current deferred revenue and customer advances were RMB776.3 million (US$109.6 million) as of March 31, 2020, representing an increase of 2.7% from RMB756.0 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the revenue recognition for our offline and online courses falling behind the cash collection for the courses. Deferred revenue and customer advances mainly consisted of upfront tuition payments from students and initial franchise fees from the Company’s franchisees.

Business Outlook

RISE expects its financial and operational performance to begin improving on a sequential basis starting during the second quarter of 2020. The participation rate from offline students in online courses is high, coming in close to 90%. RISE also launched upgraded online small group classes in early May 2020, which, combined with the initial online small group classes, are expected to increasingly contribute to revenues starting in the second quarter of 2020. With back to school schedules being rolled out in an increasing number of regions, a number of the Company’s franchised learning centers have already resumed operations offline. Taking into account the above-mentioned developments and excluding any potential revenue from the Company’s self-owned learning centers which are expected to resume operations sometime during the second half of the second quarter of 2020, RISE expects revenues in the second quarter of 2020 to be in the range of RMB135 million to RMB145 million.

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) As of December 31 March 31 March 31 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 999,012 903,297 127,570 Restricted cash 23,813 21,773 3,075 Accounts receivable, net 1,745 1,136 160 Amounts due from a related party 191 199 28 Inventories 8,685 8,373 1,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,420 61,596 8,700 Total current assets 1,084,866 996,374 140,715 Property and equipment, net 137,340 127,000 17,936 Intangible assets, net 210,346 207,352 29,284 Long-term investment 33,000 33,000 4,660 Goodwill 665,416 670,551 94,700 Deferred tax assets 11,026 25,519 3,604 Other non-current assets 49,638 48,686 6,876 Operating lease right-of-use assets 610,323 568,089 80,229 Total assets 2,801,955 2,676,571 378,004 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term loan 134,015 136,305 19,250 Accounts payable 7,553 3,154 445 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 202,808 186,175 26,293 Deferred revenue and customer advances 716,637 738,499 104,296 Income taxes payable 14,594 11,319 1,599 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 157,911 155,879 22,014 Total current liabilities 1,233,518 1,231,331 173,897 Long-term loan 370,163 378,230 53,416 Deferred revenue and customer advances 39,397 37,811 5,340 Deferred tax liabilities 31,116 25,822 3,647 Other non-current liabilities 39,156 40,392 5,704 Operating lease liabilities 464,304 450,165 63,576 Total liabilities 2,177,654 2,163,751 305,580 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 6,946 6,946 981 Additional paid-in capital 583,262 583,230 82,368 Statutory reserves 104,830 104,830 14,805 Accumulated deficit (127,059) (230,896) (32,609) Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,917 41,168 5,814 Total Rise Education Cayman Ltd shareholders’

equity 608,896 505,278 71,359 Non-controlling interests 15,405 7,542 1,065 Total equity 624,301 512,820 72,424 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and

shareholders’ equity 2,801,955 2,676,571 378,004

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except share and ADS data and per share and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD Revenues 335,026 108,989 15,392 Educational programs 288,614 101,989 14,403 Franchise revenues 38,177 6,109 863 Others 8,235 891 126 Cost of revenues (154,401) (142,568) (20,134) Gross profit/(loss) 180,625 (33,579) (4,742) Selling and marketing expenses (65,661) (43,220) (6,104) General and administrative expenses (61,924) (54,598) (7,711) Operating income/(loss) 53,040 (131,397) (18,557) Interest income 2,574 3,852 544 Interest expense (8,953) (6,791) (959) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) 50 (79) (11) Other income, net 7,927 2,987 422 Income/(Loss) before income tax expense 54,638 (131,428) (18,561) Income tax (expense)/benefit (18,706) 19,728 2,786 Net income/(loss) 35,932 (111,700) (15,775) Add: net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests 438 7,863 1,110 Net income/(loss) attributable to RISE

Education Cayman Ltd 36,370 (103,837) (14,665) Net income/(loss) per ordinary share: Basic 0.32 (0.92) (0.13) Diluted 0.32 (0.92) (0.13) Net income/(loss) per ADS (Note 1): Basic 0.64 (1.84) (0.26) Diluted 0.63 (1.84) (0.26) Shares used in net income/(loss) per ordinary share computation: Basic 113,615,686 112,756,311 112,756,311 Diluted 115,056,569 112,756,311 112,756,311 ADSs used in net income/(loss) per ADS computation: (Note 1) Basic 56,807,843 56,378,155 56,378,155 Diluted 57,528,285 56,378,155 56,378,155 Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except share and ADS data and per share and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD Net income/(loss) 35,932 (111,700) (15,775) Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (512) 251 35 Other comprehensive (loss)/income (512) 251 35 Comprehensive income/(loss) 35,420 (111,449) (15,740) Add: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling

interests 438 7,863 1,110 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to RISE

Education Cayman Ltd 35,858 (103,586) (14,630)

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except ADS data and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD Net income/(loss) 35,932 (111,700) (15,775) Share-based compensation (“SBC”) 3,383 (41) (5) IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 4,241 4,388 620 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) 43,556 (107,353) (15,160) Add: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 438 7,863 1,110 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to RISE

Education Cayman Ltd 43,994 (99,490) (14,050) Net income/(loss) 35,932 (111,700) (15,775) Add: Depreciation 10,754 12,646 1,786 Add: Amortization 5,345 7,878 1,113 Add: Interest expense 8,953 6,791 959 Add: Income tax expense/(benefit) 18,706 (19,728) (2,786) Less: Interest income 2,574 3,852 544 EBITDA 77,116 (107,965) (15,247) SBC 3,383 (41) (5) Adjusted EBITDA 80,499 (108,006) (15,252) Cost of revenues 154,401 142,568 20,134 Personnel costs 64,035 65,859 9,300 Rental costs 51,891 50,873 7,185 Others 38,475 25,836 3,649 Less: SBC 450 699 99 Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 3,457 3,577 505 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 150,494 138,292 19,530 Non-GAAP gross profit/(loss) 184,532 (29,303) (4,138) Selling and marketing expenses 65,661 43,220 6,104 Less: SBC 102 195 28 Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 784 811 115 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses 64,775 42,214 5,961 General and administrative expenses 61,924 54,598 7,711 Less: SBC 2,831 (935) (132) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 59,093 55,533 7,843 Operating expense 127,585 97,818 13,815 Less: SBC 2,933 (740) (104) Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 784 811 115 Non-GAAP operating expense 123,868 97,747 13,804 Operating income/(loss) 53,040 (131,397) (18,557) SBC 3,383 (41) (5) IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 4,241 4,388 620 Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) 60,664 (127,050) (17,942) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to RISE-

basic (Note 1) 0.77 (1.76) (0.25) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to RISE-

diluted (Note 1) 0.76 (1.76) (0.25) ADSs used in calculating net income/(loss) per ADS-basic

(Note 1) 56,807,843 56,378,155 56,378,155 ADSs used in calculating net income/(loss) per ADS-diluted

(Note 1) 57,528,285 56,378,155 56,378,155 Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

