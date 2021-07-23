RISE Education Responds to Media Reports

BEIJING, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Rise Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading education service provider that focuses on the development of cognitive and aptitude training for young children in China, today noted that certain English and Chinese language media outlets reported that the PRC regulators are considering a new set of regulations concerning after-school tutoring service related to school subjects taught in China’s compulsory education system. The reported regulations have not been published, and the Company has not received official notification of the regulations. It is the Company’s policy not to comment on market speculations.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU) is a leading education service provider that focuses on the development of cognitive and aptitude training for young children facilitated by an integrated Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) teaching approach model. Since its establishment in 2007, RISE has focused on building a holistic education system that helps children develop well-rounded skills and cultivate their talents with vision, motivation and innovation.

The company’s mission is to create an aptitude education ecosystem that specializes in early child development, cognitive thinking, and aptitude training. Through digital transformation and continuous upgrading of its business and operations, RISE consists of five brands – RISE English, an aptitude training brand for students above six years old; Hiyeah, a brand focusing on social interaction and emotional development of children between three to eight years old; WhySTEAM, a brand focusing on STEAM-oriented aptitude development for children under eight years old; RISE Study Tour, a brand for students’ comprehensive practical aptitude development; and The Edge, a premium brand for academic tutoring, test preparation and admissions consulting services, please visit http://ir.risecenter.com/.

