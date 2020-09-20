Rising COVID-19 cases dampen preparations for Iligan City feast day rites

ILIGAN CITY —— The rising number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases has dampened kickoff rites on Sunday for the Sept. 29 feast day of Saint Michael the Archangel, the city’s patron.

The Holy Mass at 6 a.m. was off-limits to the public, except for a few top local officials, and the traditional procession of the image of Saint Michael was called off.

Fr. Edgar Momay of the Iligan diocese said the restrictions are part of the precautions against the spread of the virus which has infected a total of 590 people in the city as of Sept. 18.

A total of 149 cases are active.

The current COVID-19 caseload is an 89-percent increase from 312 cases on Aug. 31, a day before the city was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine.

Infections have been recorded in 33 villages, be it in business establishments, government offices, or homes.

Of the 590 cases, 485 are due to local virus transmission, more than double the 236 cases on Aug. 31.

In 18 days under MECQ, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased from 10 to 28.

Within the same period, the rate of recovery has risen, from 39 percent to 70 percent.

The number of patients on home quarantine have also been reduced as more isolation facilities were made available.

On Sept. 16, the Department of Public Works and Highways turned over a 120-bed isolation facility built within the former National Steel Corporation complex.

Three 40-bed facilities, also built by DPWH, are already operational. (With report from Divina M. Suson)

