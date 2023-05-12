Rising Women Muaythai Athletes from Singapore and Malaysia Set to Star in World Muaythai Championships

Recently inaugurated Championship Series showcases elite male and female Muaythai athletes and nurtures the next generation of champions and Olympians.

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore and Malaysia’s rising stars in Muaythai are set to battle at the World Muaythai Championship Pro Series 2 on 20th May 2023, held in Singapore.

World Muaythai Championship Pro Series 2

Proudly presented by Wide Asia Network , the World Muaythai Championship Pro Series 2 is a highly anticipated global Muaythai event not to be missed. With the support of renowned partners and sponsors, the championship series will be led by well-known and engaging MCs, commentators, and announcers.

The World Muaythai Championship Pro Series 2 will feature 18 athletes, with nine athletes from each country. Four athletes are women, including one first Elite Gold Medallist in IFMA Asian Games. These athletes have been selected because they are the top performers in their respective categories and are set to exhilarate fight fans with their skills and performance.

This quarterly edition of the World Muaythai Championship Pro Series, inaugurated in March this year, is organized by the World Muaythai Council (WMC) Singapore and sanctioned by the International Federation of Muaythai Association (IFMA).

“The Pro Series provides a platform for talented Muaythai athletes to showcase their skills, gain valuable experience, and ultimately, bring pride to their respective countries. As we continue to anticipate the official introduction of Muaythai as an Olympic sport, events such as these play a critical role in developing both men and women athletes and promoting the sport to wider audiences,” said Wong Lei Biao Chris, the CEO of World Muaythai Championship Pro Series.

A significant focus of the WMC is to develop women’s participation in the Muaythai arena, evident through the involvement of four rising female Muaythai athletes in the event. Singapore and Malaysia have been actively cultivating a strong presence of women in Muaythai. This championship series provides an excellent foundation for talented women athletes to make their mark globally.

“Being invited to WMC Pro Series 2 is a great honor. It’s a platform for our top-performing athletes in Malaysia to compete at the international level and represent our country. Our mission is to promote the sport that we love, and we hope that our athletes can showcase the same level of skill as other international superstars from Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and beyond.” said Edee Noor Iskandar Jumaat, the Vice President of Johor Muaythai Association

Ultimately, the World Muaythai Championship Pro Series aims to promote the rise of Muaythai champions from Asia. Furthermore, the series also aims to cultivate future Olympians ready to represent their respective countries when the sport can officially be introduced as an Olympic sport, which will be a significant milestone.

However, despite its recognition from the International Olympic Council as an Olympic sport, there have been a few obstacles faced by critics and traditionalists. One such concern is the fear that the international exposure will dilute the sport’s cultural heritage and traditions stand prominent, with rituals such as the “wai kru” (greeting the teacher) and “ram muay” (boxing dance) feared to be left behind as Muaythai goes global.

For this reason, the championship series organized by WMC Singapore strongly believes in ingraining the traditions and heritage in the event so that audiences can both enjoy and respect Muaythai traditions simultaneously. Through the Pro Series, WMC Singapore hopes to promote Muaythai as a way of life while protecting its values and practices, ensuring that Muaythai remains a respected sport in Asia and beyond.

The World Muaythai Championship Pro Series 2 promises to be a thrilling championship event that all Muaythai enthusiasts will not want to miss. Tickets are available here .

About World Muaythai Council

The World Muaythai Council (WMC) Singapore is diligently committed to the grooming and developing Muaythai athletes to excel in their respective domains. WMC Singapore is committed to providing a solid foundation for athletes and prioritizing their well-being. The council strives for excellence through training programs, seminars, and international competitions and hosts Muaythai events at both amateur and professional levels, including the upcoming World Muaythai Championship Pro Series 2.

About the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA)

IFMA is the International Federation of Muaythai Associations. It has grown to include 130 member countries and five continental federations. IFMA has become a unified regulatory body that recognizes and adheres to the mission and role of the International Olympic Committee. The objective of promoting Muaythai without bias and upholding the values of the Olympic movement is what drives IFMA.