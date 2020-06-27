“Rita Avila calls out body-shamers of Angel Locsin”

This is Rita Avila’s message for Angel Locsin’s body-shamers.

Rita Avila called out Angel Locsin’s body-shamers after someone sent her a sketch of the latter in a Darna costume depicting the Kapamilya star’s latest body shape.

It can be recalled that Angel made headlines recently after her new snapshots showing her curvy figure went viral online.

“Natanggap ko ang picture na ito ni @therealangellocsin as Darna. Ni-crop ko na lang dahil di ko alam ang tunay na dahilan ng nagpadala ng buong picture ng present body shape niya in a Darna costume,” Rita said on Instagram.

Rita then condemned those who criticized Angel for her figure.

“Ang sabi ko sa nagpadala ay maganda ang pagtanggap ni Angel sa kanyang katawan. Sa mga makapintas lang, kawawa naman kayo. So many are celebrating Angel’s confidence and acceptance. Siya MASAYA at MABUTI. Eh kayo?” she stated.

She added, “Sa gitna ng Covid19 , mga sakit, gutom at kawalan ng hanapbuhay, bibig at malisyosong isip nyo ay gumagana pa din. Saklap.”

Angel became a trending topic on June 19 after netizens noticed her full figure in her new photos, which were taken during her shoot for the docu-reality show Iba ‘Yan.

The actress earned praises from the netizens for channeling body positivity and exuding confidence in embracing her curves.