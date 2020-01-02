“Rita Avila on staying sexy in her 50s: ‘Good health is more important than any figure’”

Rita Avila hits back at bashers who reacted to her recent bikini pics.

For her first post of the year, Rita Avila shared a photo of herself in a bikini taken three decades ago. The talented actress revealed that she was received negative comments after posting a bikini photo three years ago when she was 52. Rita revealed her own struggle with weight loss since she was in high school and advised her followers to prioritize health over vanity.

She wrote:

“Happy New Year!!!

Someone sent me that pic on the left. Hmmm, some 30 years ago? At 52, I was still able to wear a bikini. May nagsalita ng d magaganda; kesyo d daw kasi ako nagka-anak (nagka-anak kaya ako, tseh!), may nagsabi na d naman sexy, may mga nanginig sa inggit. Pero mas marami ang pumuri. Belat! Check nyo #ritaat52. O ayan, at 55 now, double chin na ako. Masaya na ang mga maanghang ang dila. I have been beating fat since I was in HS. My waistline at 12 yrs old was 31 inches.I tell you WOMEN, it us up to you whatever shape u want to be in. It is your body. Be happy. You take care of it while u can. Good health is more important than any figure.”