“Ritz Azul is now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend”

Ritz Azul announced her engagement to non-showbiz boyfriend Allan Guy.

On Saturday, June 20, the Kapamilya star announced her engagement to her non-showbiz boyfriend Allan Guy.

“This Guy’s in love with me, pare. I love you too, Allan Guy. @allan_guwi 💍 #engaged #myfiancé,” Ritz posted on her Instagram page.

It was in 2018 when Ritz first shared that she was dating her boyfriend.

In an interview with PUSH in June last year, Ritz remarked that her love life is doing great.

EXCLUSIVE: Ritz Azul, happy sa pribadong love life niya ngayon

“I’m happy. Well, ang masasabi ko lang I have someone I can lean on. Parang kasing sobrang best of best friend ko siya,” she stated in her previous interview.