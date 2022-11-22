Riverboats Music Festival 2023 Lineup: Marlon Williams, C.W. Stoneking, The Whitlams and More

Victoria’s Riverboats Music Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, featuring Marlon Williams, C.W. Stoneking, The Whitlams and Spiderbait. Riverboats is held in the Victorian and NSW twin towns of Echuca-Moama. 2023’s 11th-anniversary event will run from Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February.

Riverboats is usually held on the banks of the Murray River, but due to recent flooding in the area, organisers have relocated it to Echuca’s Victoria Park Reserve.

The festival also includes the opportunity to attend intimate sideshows aboard a paddle boat as it cruises the Murray. This year’s paddlesteamer performers include Wergaia singer-songwriter Alice Skye, The Cat Empire’s Felix Reibl, alt-country artist Andy Golledge, WILSN, Bones & Jones and Watty Thompson. Find the full lineup below.

Over its 11 year history, Riverboats has hosted the likes of Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, Baker Boy and Missy Higgins, received the Qantas Australian Tourism Award and been inducted into the RACV Victorian Tourism Hall of Fame.

Riverboats Music Festival 2023

Marlon Williams (NZ)

Spiderbait

C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra

The Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Phil Jamieson & Tex Perkins

The Whitlams

Felix Riebl

Alice Skye

Tami Neilson (NZ)

Thornbird

Katy Steele

Andy Golledge Band

WILSN

Bones & Jones

Bud Rokesky

Watty Thompson

MC Brian Nankervis (Rockwiz)

Tickets here.

Dates & Venue

Friday, 17th February–Sunday, 19th February – Victoria Park Reserve, Echuca, VIC

