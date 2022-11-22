Riverboats Music Festival 2023 Lineup: Marlon Williams, C.W. Stoneking, The Whitlams and More

Victoria’s Riverboats Music Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, featuring Marlon Williams, C.W. Stoneking, The Whitlams and Spiderbait. Riverboats is held in the Victorian and NSW twin towns of Echuca-Moama. 2023’s 11th-anniversary event will run from Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February.
Riverboats is usually held on the banks of the Murray River, but due to recent flooding in the area, organisers have relocated it to Echuca’s Victoria Park Reserve.
The festival also includes the opportunity to attend intimate sideshows aboard a paddle boat as it cruises the Murray. This year’s paddlesteamer performers include Wergaia singer-songwriter Alice Skye, The Cat Empire’s Felix Reibl, alt-country artist Andy Golledge, WILSN, Bones & Jones and Watty Thompson. Find the full lineup below.
Over its 11 year history, Riverboats has hosted the likes of Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, Baker Boy and Missy Higgins, received the Qantas Australian Tourism Award and been inducted into the RACV Victorian Tourism Hall of Fame.
Riverboats Music Festival 2023
- Marlon Williams (NZ)
- Spiderbait
- C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra
- The Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Phil Jamieson & Tex Perkins
- The Whitlams
- Felix Riebl
- Alice Skye
- Tami Neilson (NZ)
- Thornbird
- Katy Steele
- Andy Golledge Band
- WILSN
- Bones & Jones
- Bud Rokesky
- Watty Thompson
- MC Brian Nankervis (Rockwiz)
Tickets here.
Dates & Venue
Friday, 17th February–Sunday, 19th February – Victoria Park Reserve, Echuca, VIC
