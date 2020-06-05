“‘Riverdale’ actress Lili Reinhart reveals she is bisexual”

“I am a proud bisexual woman.”

This was the revelation of Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

The actress made the revelation about her gender upon posting the “West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter” poster on her Instagram Stories.

“Although I’ve never never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join,” she wrote.

The actress rose to fame after portraying the role of Betty Cooper in Riverdale.

Lili had dated her co-star Cole Sprouse. They have reportedly parted ways recently.