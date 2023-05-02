RME Board Exam Result April 2023 – RELEASE DATE

RME BOARD EXAM RESULT APRIL 2023 — The target release date of Registered Master Electrician Board Exam Result April 2023 will be on May 3, 2023.

The Professional Regulation Commission, according to its site, is expected to release the exam result within 3 working days after the last day of board examination.

However, the exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

RME Board Exam Result April 2023 – LIST OF PASSERS

This is the RME Board Exam Result April 2023 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Registered Master Electrician (RME) Board Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan on April 27, 2023.

PRC Board of Electrical Engineering Chairman Engr. Francis V. Mapile and member Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

ALSO: REE Board Exam Result April 2023 – FULL LIST

Here is the list of passers:





RME BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The board exam covered the following topics:

TECHNICAL SUBJECTS

(Basic Electricity, RA 7920, Tools, Test Equipment, Electrical Measurements, Lighting, Wirings and Materials, Fuses, Breakers, Switches, Motors, Starters, Generators, Transformers, Operation, Working Principles, Maintenance, Transmission and Distribution Lines, Substation, Ohm’s Law and others)

(Basic Electricity, RA 7920, Tools, Test Equipment, Electrical Measurements, Lighting, Wirings and Materials, Fuses, Breakers, Switches, Motors, Starters, Generators, Transformers, Operation, Working Principles, Maintenance, Transmission and Distribution Lines, Substation, Ohm’s Law and others) PHILIPPINE ELECTRICAL CODE, PARTS 1 and 2

(General Installation Requirements, Wiring Methods and Materials, Wiring Devices, Tools and Techniques, Wiring Ampacity and Protection, Equipment for General Use, Special Occupancies, Special Equipment, Special Conditions, Lighting and Wiring, Motor and Generator Wiring Connections, Communications and Signaling Wiring, Electrical Safety and others)

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT RME BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for RME Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application September 4, 2023 May 22, 2023 July 20, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring master electricians are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.