This is the RME Board Exam Result September 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Registered Master Electrician Licensure Exam on September 5, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Electrical Engineering Chairman Engr. Francis V. Mapile and member Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

ALSO VISIT: REE Board Exam Result September 2022 – FULL LIST OF PASSERS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Technical Subjects (Basic Electricity, RA 7920, Tools, Test Equipment, Electrical Measurements, Lighting, Wirings and Materials, Fuses, Breakers, Switches, Motors, Starters, Generators, Transformers, Operation, Working Principles, Maintenance, Transmission and Distribution Lines, Substation, Ohm’s Law and others)

Philippine Electrical Code Parts 1 & 2 (General Installation Requirements, Wiring Methods and Materials, Wiring Devices, Tools and Techniques, Wiring Ampacity and Protection, Equipment for General Use, Special Occupancies, Special Equipment, Special Conditions, Lighting and Wiring, Motor and Generator Wiring Connections, Communications and Signaling Wiring, Electrical Safety and others)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the RME Board Exam Result within 3-8 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring master electricians can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.