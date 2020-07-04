Roach trains Magsayo in US on July 6

MARK “Magnifico” Magsayo will be meeting renowned trainer Freddie Roach in the United States (US) on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) to discuss their training regimen for his upcoming fight possibly in September under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) in Los Angeles, California.

Mark Magsayo.

FACEBOOK PHOTO

The 25-year-old undefeated fighter from Bohol recently flew into the US on Wednesday after spending most of his time in Pasig City during the quarantine. He is expected to intensify his training under Roach at the Wildcard gym also on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

“Wala pa po silang ibinibigay na kalaban. Monday ang training ko kasi holiday ngayong weekend (They haven’t given me any opponent yet. Monday will be my raining day because it is holiday this weekend in the US),” Magsayo told The Manila Times during an online interview on Saturday.

“I am under the PBC, TGB (Tom Brown) Promotions and MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions,” said Magsayo, adding that the fight is a nontitle featherweight bout.

Magsayo, who has a 20-0 win-loss record with 14 knockouts, defeated former World Boxing Organization bantamweight champion Panya Uthok of Thailand via unanimous decision last August 31 in his Bohol hometown.

With his arrival in the United States together with his wife, Frances, he has boosted his chances of securing a fight.

Magsayo said international matchmaker Sean Gibbons and his manager Peter Seva are negotiating for an upcoming bout.