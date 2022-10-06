Rob Lilwall to Keynote G-P’s Second Annual PANGEO Global Employment Conference for APAC

The global adventurer will speak on developing a growth mindset in a climate of uncertainty

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — REMOTE FIRST COMPANY — G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, today announced that Rob Lilwall will keynote its APAC stage at the company’s flagship PANGEO Conference. The keynote will take place on 18 October at 10:00 AM SGT.

PANGEO is the original and largest global employment conference, presenting a world-class selection of speakers, growth experts, founders, and leaders to equip companies with the ideas, skills, and best practices to thrive in the world of global hybrid and remote work. The conference will bring together visionaries from around the world, who will discuss key trends, strategies, and personal experiences for building efficient and inclusive global remote teams.

Rob Lilwall started his career as a geography high-school teacher in England. But after his transformational expeditions, he is now a sought-after keynote speaker with two books and two National Geographic TV shows. His first big expedition, Cycling Home from Siberia, was a three-year, 50,000 km bicycle ride from the far edge of Siberia to London, via Papua New Guinea, Tibet and Afghanistan. On the way, he camped at minus 40, hitch-hiked by boat from Hong Kong to Australia, and cycled over the Himalayas. His latest and hardest expedition was a 71-day, solo walk across the notorious Taklamakan Desert in China. This involved hauling a home-made cart laden with water for 1,000km, crossing giant dunes and swimming swollen rivers.

“As a global adventurer who is a passionate believer in our ability to grow and adapt, amid uncertainty, I’m thrilled and honoured to be a part of PANGEO this year,” said Rob Lilwall. “I look forward to sharing some of my experiences about how the difference in the right mindset can make in helping us handle uncertainties, be it in a personal adventure or in business.”

Hosted as a virtual event, PANGEO covers three key time zones across APAC, EMEA and the Americas. The APAC region will kickstart PANGEO 2022 this year on 18 October at 9:00 AM SGT, and will be opened by G-P CEO, Bob Cahill followed by G-P’s General Manager of Asia-Pacific, Charles Ferguson. In addition to the keynote with Rob Lilwall, this year’s event also is highlighted by a session with Moo Shin Rhee, Chief Operating Officer at Korean-based and Hyundai spinoff wondermove who will talk about building teams from the ground up in international markets.

“I look forward to this year’s APAC program where we will dig deep into navigating today’s uncertain landscape amidst global talent challenges,” said Charles Ferguson, APAC Director, G-P. “With Rob Lilwall lending his adventurous spirit and our sterling line-up of APAC speakers, I’m confident this year’s PANGEO conference will be a thriving forum and an exchange of great business ideas and practices.”

PANGEO will take place in three regions over the course of October 18. Rob Lilwall will keynote the APAC portion of the event, to see a full list of speakers click here. Please follow us on social media for exciting speaker announcements and updates. Registration is free and open to the public, for general registration click here. For media registration, click here.

