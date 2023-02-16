Robbers take close to P100,000 cash from convenience store in Laguna

LUCENA CITY — Armed men held up and robbed early Thursday, Feb. 16, a convenience store in Bay town in Laguna province, taking with them almost P100,000 cash.

The Police Regional Office 4-A reported that three unidentified male robbers armed with handguns attacked around 4:20 a.m. the Alfamart minimart branch in Barangay Sto. Domingo.

The robbers emptied the vault and cash register machine of money, allegedly totaling P96,000.

After taking their loot, the robbers fled but left a caliber 38 gun with one bullet.

The police are conducting follow-up operations to identify and arrest the robbers.

