Robbie Williams Will Perform At Melbourne’s Formula 1 Grand Prix In March

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 15, 2020

Robbie Williams has announced he’ll be returning to Australia for a one-off performance in Melbourne. Williams will be headlining the entertainment lineup for year’s Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix on Saturday, 14th March, performing at Lakeside Stadium.

“I am looking forward to getting down to Australia, it’s a place that is in my heart,” said Williams.

“I feel like an Aussie when I am there and if there’s an opportunity to get down there I grab it with both hands.”

Williams was last in the country in 2018 as part of his Heavy Entertainment tour.

The event will also serve as a fundraising initiative to support victims of the Australian bushfire crisis.

“This is beyond a tragedy, it’s unfathomable what has happened, and what is happening, in Australia,” commented Williams.

“You see photographs of what’s actually happening, it can’t sink in, you can’t understand that, it’s beyond any reality that we’ve experienced before. I think it would be trite of me to send my love or condolences, I think it needs more.”

Tickets are on sale Monday, 20th January through Ticketek.

[embedded content]

World Tour – Robbie Williams

Saturday, 14th March

Lakeside Stadium, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek