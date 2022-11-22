Robert Forster Announces 2023 Tour, Releases New Single ‘Tender Years’

Robert Forster, former singer of The Go-Betweens and acclaimed solo artist, has shared a new single and announced a May 2023 Australian tour in support of his forthcoming album. Forster wrote the new single, ‘Tender Years’, a groove-heavy folky love song, about his wife and collaborator Karen Baümler, with whom he has been in a relationship for 32 years.

The film clip, below, sees Forster in the kitchen preparing breakfast for two. Muesli, linseed, papaya and coffee. Cute and healthy. Forster’s new album, The Candle And The Flame, is due for release on Friday, 3rd February. It is his eighth solo album and his 17th overall when The Go-Betweens’ back catalogue is included.

Robert Forster – ‘Tender Years’

﻿

The new album is a real family affair, including production from Forster, Baümler and their son Louis Forster, whose band The Goon Sax announced their split earlier this year. The album was mixed by Victor Van Vugt (Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey) and was recorded with former Go-Betweens bass player Adele Pickvance.

Forster will be jetting off in March 2023 for shows in the UK, Ireland, Austria and Germany, but will return to Australia for a national tour in support of the new record in May.

Robert Forster ‘The Candle And The Flame’ Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 12th May – Trinity Sessions, Adelaide

Saturday, 13th May – Freo Social, Fremantle

Thursday, 18th May – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Friday, 19th May – Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick

Saturday, 20th May – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

Sunday, 21st May – Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek

Friday, 26th May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, 27th May – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 28th May – Lizottes, Newcastle

Tickets here.

