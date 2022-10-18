Robert Forster Announces New Album, Shares First Single ‘She’s A Fighter’

Robert Forster has shared new single ‘She’s A Fighter’ as the first preview of his eighth solo album, The Candle And The Flame. Set to release on 3rd February, 2023, the new record is Forster’s first since 2019’s Inferno.

In a statement released on Facebook prior to the single’s release, Forster explained that the music for ‘She’s A Fighter’ had come to him in June 2021, just one month before his wife and musical companion Karin Bäumler was diagnosed with cancer.

Robert Forster – ‘She’s A Fighter’

[embedded content]

“In late July, with a series of chemotherapy sessions about to begin, Karin talked of fighting for her health and a path through chemotherapy to recovery,” he explained. “The phrase, ‘She’s A Fighter’ came to me.

“Because the song has so much meaning to us, we decided to record it as a family,” he added. “The only time this happens on the album. Karin sings and plays xylophone.

“Our daughter Loretta plays electric guitar. Our son Louis plays guitar, bass and percussion. And I strum an acoustic guitar fiercely and sing.”

With the recording of The Candle And The Flame being something of a cathartic and healing process, Forster explains that the accompanying video for ‘She’s A Fighter’ is also recorded in Brisbane’s Alchemix Studios where the album was made. “The way the four of sit in a circle playing, is very much how we recorded ‘She’s A Fighter’ and other tracks on the album,” he notes.

Forster’s The Candle And The Flame also features contributions from the likes of The John Steel Singers’ Scott Bromiley and Luke McDonald, and his former Go-Betweens bandmate Adele Pickvance. The record will be released on 3rd February, 2023, with Forster planning Australian tour dates to follow.

Further Reading

The Psychedelic Furs Announce Australian Headline Shows

These Aussie Classics Just Officially Became ‘Sounds Of Australia’

Crowded House Add Melbourne Date To Australian Headline Tour