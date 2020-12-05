“Robi Domingo, excited to be part of ‘PBB Connect’”

‘Pinoy Big Brother Connect’ host Robi Domingo talks about the big number of aspiring housemates who auditioned this year.

As one of the nine celebrity hosts of Pinoy Big Brother Connect this year, Robi Domingo said he is more than happy to be giving daily evening updates on the housemates alongside co-host Melai Cantiveros on the Kumu app.

“I’ll be there sa Kumu universe natin and at the same time sa eviction night as we usher in the new sets of housemates and also salubungin sila sa eviction night. So sa pagpasok sa kickoff, ako ang magpapasok sa kanila and sa eviction night kami yung mag-we-wecome ulit sa kanila in person,” he shared.

The 31-year-old Kapamilya host shares just how thankful he was for the Kumu app for making the latest season of Pinoy Big Brother possible even during a pandemic. “If it wasn’t for them , wala po sigurong ganitong klaseng concept. Pero they were the ones na talagang nag-push, talagang nagbigay ng mga plano kaya I really think and know the future is in Kumu as well,” he explained.

With PBB Connect set to start on December 6, Robi said he is excited for the public to meet this year’s batch of 14 housemates.

“We had to talk to them na naka-mask and naka-face shield I got to talk to the 14 official housemates. Pero hindi pa natatapos diyan kasi meron pa tayong official housemates na kukunin mula sa ating Kumu-niverse,” he said, hinting at additional housemates to be added in the future,” he said.

After joining PBB as a teen housemate in 2008 and becoming a host two years later, Robi said he is still amazed by how the show was able to adapt despite the ongoing global situation.

“And the magic continues nga doon sa numbers, Can you just imagine, 170,000 plus Kumu clips and ang maganda dun from different parts of the Philippines and from different parts of the world. Kung ito yung Star Hunt grand audition show dahil nga sa pagbibigay ng gold star ni direk Lauren, parang sobra sobra kasi may mga Kumu clips tayong nakuha mula sa Maguindanao, from Tawi-Tawi, from Spain, from Canada, na hindi pa nabibisita ng Star Hunt team. And now, naging posible dito sa ating kakaibang PBB Connect. Kaya connected talaga lahat ng mga Pilipino,” he added.