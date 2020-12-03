“Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, and more former housemates to host upcoming ‘PBB Connect’”

‘Pinoy Big Brother: Connect’ is just around the corner as the reality show gradually announces the 14 housemates who will be entering Big Brother’s house.

First announced last October, more than a hundred thousand aspirants auditioned for the show through the live streaming platform KUMU.

So far, it has announced six official housemates as of press time namely 18-year-old Andrea Abaya, 22-year-old Justin Dizon, 16-year-old Jie-Ann Armero, 17-year-old Kobie Brown, 21-year-old Mika Pajares, and 26-year-old Chico Alicaya. They were presented by pairs in the noontime show It’s Showtime.

Andrea Abaya

Justin Dizon

Jie-Ann Armero​ and Kobie Brown​

Mika Pajares and Chico Alicaya​

This season also sees nine hosts who will be covering different platforms such as free TV and cable, Kumu, YouTube, and Facebook. Joining mainstay hosts Toni Gonzaga, Robi Domingo, and Bianca Gonzalez are other former PBB housemates Kim Chiu, Enchong Dee, Richard Juan, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, and Melai Cantiveros.

LOOK: There will be 9 hosts for this upcoming season of PBB. Joining Toni, Bianca & Robi are Enchong Dee, Richard Juan, MayWard, Melai Cantiveros & Kim Chiu. Each one has a diff hosting duty to cover all platforms including TV (free TV and cable), Kumu, Youtube and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/HMip0LORtb — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 13, 2020

Last October, host Kim, who emerged the Big Winner of the reality show’s first teen edition, gave some advice to aspiring housemates. “Just be yourself. Huwag kang magpanggap na ganyan ka, kasi kung ano yung personality mo, yan yung magugustuhan nila. Kasi gusto nila iba ibang personality, may funny, may parang misteryoso, ganyan. Kung ano ka, yun yung ipakita mo dahil yan yung mahalaga,” she said.

Pinoy Big Brother: Connect is set to premiere this December and will be available through the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and online platforms.