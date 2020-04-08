“Robi Domingo on collaborating with Sarah Geronimo on ASAP: ‘It was really a dream come true'”

Robi Domingo and Sarah Geronimo performed Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ on ASAP.

Robi Domingo checked an item off his bucket list after performing with Sarah Geronimo on ASAP Natin ‘To . In an interview with PUSH, Robi remarked that it was his dream to perform with the Popstar Royalty.

“I saw the performance on ASAP Natin ‘To and I wasn’t able to stop myself from smiling! It was really a dream come true for me and I really have to say that Sarah will be one of my favorite singers and personalities. I thought it would never happen but thanks to ASAP, it did,” he said.

Robi played the piano while Sarah sang for their performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

When asked who mounted the collaboration, Robi shared, “I got a text message coming from my boss Ms. Winnie Mariano, asking me what songs I could play and I said Ed Sheeran. That was a Monday. Then Tuesday afternoon she asked if I can give a sample because Sarah wants to hear it. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ From 2 to 6 pm, I just played ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ trying to give Sarah my best version of the song.”

According to Robi, he is a big Ed Sheeran fan so he was already used to playing the song on the piano.

“Honestly they give me a tab of music but I really feel comfortable with this one. Being a Sheerio (an Ed Sheeran fan), I have been playing this song since it was released and I’m really comfortable with this,” he shared.

Robi hopes to collaborate with the other The Voice coaches in the future. “It would be another dream to play the piano with them during a taping of The Voice,” he said.

The Kapamilya host shared the he started playing the piano when he was 7 years old. “Then I stopped because I got so immersed with my school. Honestly, I have a hard time reading the notes of a piano sheet so instead I listen to a song that I like over and over again until I get the scale and chords,” he said.