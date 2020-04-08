“Robi Domingo on COVID-19 quarantine experience: ‘Bumalik ‘yung feels mula sa PBB'”

Host-vlogger Robi Domingo said that the enhanced community quarantine reminded him of his experience as a former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate.

In an interview with DJ Jhai Ho, Robi, 30, said that everyone gets to be a housemate since no one is allowed to go outside due to the lockdown.

“Bumalik ‘yung feels mula sa ‘PBB.’ Parang lahat tayo housemate,” said Robi, who shared that he’s taking advantage of the situation to spend more quality time with his family.

“Nararamdaman ko ‘yung mga magulang ko, ‘yung kapatid ko. It’s a good opportunity para maka-bond ko ang pamilya ko,” he continued.

Like so many others, Robi admitted that he initially had a hard time wrapping his head around the enormity and seriousness of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Nung mga first few days, aaminin ko hindi ako talaga makapaniwala. Parang ano ba ang nangyayari? Parang pelikula na nagkatotoong buhay. Bawal ka lumabas, bawal ka pumunta sa usual na pinupuntahan mo kasi nga may physical distancing tayo. Siguro on the fourth day, nagsabi ako na parang tama nga ‘yung mga nangyayari. Kailangan natin i-accept talaga,” he said.

Robi went on to share his realizations while under self-quarantine.

“Mas na-appreciate ko ‘yung mga trabaho ng ibang mga kapamilya natin like, for example, barbero. Hindi tayo makalabas ngayon, kating-kati na ‘yung ulo ko dahil ang haba na ng buhok ko. Actually ‘yung mga kasama natin sa bahay na parating nandiyan para sa ating lahat, mas na-appreciate ko ‘yung trabaho nila. Mas na-appreciate ko ‘yung value ng quality time sa pamilya,” he said.

“Sa panahon natin ngayon, kahit na mayroon kang pambili ng pagkain, hindi mo naman magagamit masyado kasi hindi ka pwedeng lumabas. Meron ka ngang kotse, hindi mo naman pwedeng mailabas para makapunta kung saan-saan. At the end of the day, na-realize ko na ang pinakaimportante sa lahat ay pamilya. Lahat ng bagay nawawalan ng value pero ang pamilya nandiyan forever,” he added.