“Robi Domingo posts piano cover, writes sweet message for girlfriend on her birthday”

Watch Robi Domingo’s birthday cover for girlfriend Maiqui Pineda.

Robi Domingo posted a piano cover for his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda, who is celebrating her birthday this Sunday, April 26.

“Happy birthday, Maiqs! Every time I wake up, I get my phone and I see a message from you simply saying, “Hi.” Whenever that happens, please know that you have already made my day,” Robi captioned his piano cover.

The Kapamilya host added, “Today is really special. Happiest birthday Maiqs! Thank you for being my inspiration and my happiness. Even though we are far from each other, my heart will always be yours.”

It can be recalled that Robi first opened up about his non-showbiz girlfriend in an article he wrote for ABS-CBN Lifestyle in February 2019.

“Well, this relationship with Maiqui I can say is authentic and genuine. We share different experiences and have different worlds. And yet somehow, it works. We work,” he described their relationship.