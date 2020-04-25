“Robi Domingo reaches 700K subscribers on YouTube”

Robi Domingo extended his gratitude to his YouTube vlog supporters.

Robi Domingo achieved a new milestone in his vlogging journey after reaching 700K subscribers on YouTube. The television host took to social media to extend his gratitude to those who supported his vlogs.

“Wow! They say 7 is a very lucky number! I feel that I am the luckiest because of the people who accompanied me in my vlog journey. 700k thank yous go out to you,” he posted.

Netizens were quick to congratulate Robi on his new achievement.

“Congrats kuya robi next post mo 1M na subscriber mo,” one netizen said.

“Isa sya sa mga dapat finafollow, may sense at magagagnda ang mga content nya. Mapupulutan ng aral at the same time, nakaka goodvibes,” one netizen said.

Among the latest segments of Robi on his YouTube channel are “KalokoVan,” “Hamon or Lamon,” and “Jowa na, Tropa pa.”